‘Last Comic Standing’ comedian to play Gloria Theatre in Urbana

Ryman is spending some of the summer on the road, and said he’ll mix some of his classic bits with some newer material. He’s also looking forward to playing the Gloria.

“It’s really neat to see these older venues,” he said. “I’ve played a lot of theaters, clubs and big amphitheaters and the Gloria staff has been cool and very supportive. A theater like the Gloria is as close to being an ideal setting as there is for my show.”

This area has seen a lot of standup comedy shows recently, from professionals to regional and amateurs. This first Stars on Stage series was created to showcase various music genres and entertainment like comedy, which fits the area’s demand for it.

“We have worked hard to renovate the Gloria to be a performing arts venue as well as a state-of-the-art cinema and are so pleased to be able to bring quality performances to the region,” said Staci Weller, CEO of the GrandWorks Foundation, that is helping renovate the Gloria.

Weller added that local students from the Urbana Youth Center will attend this performance as a way to get them further exposure to all different career paths, which is part of the organization’s mission to also back to the community.

The Stars on Stage will present diverse musical act B2wins on July 22 and three other shows through the end of 2023.

HOW TO GO

What: Comedian Tommy Ryman

Where: Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Admission: $19-39

More info: gloriatheatre.org/ or 937-653-4853