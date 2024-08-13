BreakingNews
Large fire damaged vacant Springfield industrial complex; cause still unclear

Large fire damaged vacant Springfield industrial complex; cause still unclear

Credit: Matthew Smith

Credit: Matthew Smith

News
By
32 minutes ago
X

The cause of a fire that damaged a large vacant commercial structure in Springfield early Sunday morning is still under investigation.

Crews were dispatched to 801 Burt St. — southeast of downtown along the railroad tracks — just after 5 a.m. on reports of “a rather large fire (at) an old warehouse-type building,” according to the Springfield Police Department officer in charge that morning.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division “arrived to find a large abandoned multi-building industrial complex, with one of the buildings heavily involved in fire,” according to a statement from the fire department. “Accessing the building in the middle of the complex was difficult due to fences and other barriers, and defensive operations were undertaken,” officials continued.

ExploreNew health center at Springfield High to serve students, staff, community

The buildings are owned by the city of Springfield and they were vacant, city officials said. Before the city owned the buildings, they were used for storage.

According to the county auditor’s website, Roundtree Home Solutions LLC sold the property in October 2022 to the city of Springfield.

“Multiple handlines, master streams, and 3 separate hydrants were used to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the complex, which has been the site of industrial buildings since the 19th century,” according to fire department officials.

The fire was brought under control after several hours, officials said, and crews were off the scene by 11:24 a.m., according to the call log records.

Credit: Matthew Smith

Credit: Matthew Smith

Fire officials said that there were no injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Nurse, pediatric cancer patient reunite as Springfield coworkers 20...
2
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Group with swastika flags, guns draws response from Springfield police...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top