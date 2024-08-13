Large fire damaged vacant Springfield industrial complex; cause still unclear

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division “arrived to find a large abandoned multi-building industrial complex, with one of the buildings heavily involved in fire,” according to a statement from the fire department. “Accessing the building in the middle of the complex was difficult due to fences and other barriers, and defensive operations were undertaken,” officials continued.

The buildings are owned by the city of Springfield and they were vacant, city officials said. Before the city owned the buildings, they were used for storage.

According to the county auditor’s website, Roundtree Home Solutions LLC sold the property in October 2022 to the city of Springfield.

“Multiple handlines, master streams, and 3 separate hydrants were used to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the complex, which has been the site of industrial buildings since the 19th century,” according to fire department officials.

The fire was brought under control after several hours, officials said, and crews were off the scene by 11:24 a.m., according to the call log records.

Credit: Matthew Smith Credit: Matthew Smith

Fire officials said that there were no injuries and the cause remains under investigation.