Kings Island’s 4th of July fireworks shows to include lighted drones

Kings Island amusement park in Mason has announced it will have fireworks shows each night of the Independence Day weekend, including on July 4th.
The show is nearly 15 minutes long and park officials said there will be hundreds of lighted drones included for this weekend. This is being done in honor of Kings Island’s 50th anniversary season.
The “Fun, Fireworks and Fifty” show is set for 10 p.m. nightly and pays a patriotic tribute to the nation.
Kings Island officials also said the park will extend its open hours on Sunday to midnight. More information is available at visitkingsisland.com.
Also happening this summer at Kings Island: Concerts have returned to Timberwolf Amphitheatre. Upcoming shows include:
Saturday, July 9: Berlin & A Flock of Seagulls (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)
Los Angeles-based synth pop group Berlin is best known for their chart-topping 1986 hit single “Take My Breath Away” from “Top Gun.” A Flock of Seagulls, among the key players within the ‘80s new wave era, may be well known for their hit single “I Ran.”
Friday, July 22: 3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)
Grammy-nominated Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down skyrocketed with their 2000 single “Kryptonite.” The multi-platinum band Candlebox is best known for singles such as “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me.”
Saturday, July 23: Skillet with special guest Jordan St. Cyr (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)
Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Skillet have released 11 albums since forming in Memphis in 1996. Jordan St. Cyr is an emerging artist whose self-titled 10-song project was released March 4.
Saturday, Aug. 20: Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)
“Superman (It’s Not Easy’)” is just one of the hits from John Ondrasik, Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer known as Five for Fighting. Alternative rock band The Verve Pipe is best known for their hit single “The Freshmen.” Proceeds from this concert will benefit A Kid Again.
