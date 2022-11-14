Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go

WARREN COUNTY — This year’s WinterFest, the annual holiday-themed season event at Kings Island in Mason, will have 11 “winter wonderland” areas, officials said.
There will be ice skating on the Royal Fountain, which is right down the middle of the way when visitors first enter the amusement park.
WinterFest will also feature the Eiffel Tower attraction as a lit-up Christmas tree. There is also a nightly WinterFest Wonderland parade.
Kings Island officials said the park will have more than 5 million lights, and live entertainment in multiple locations. People who go will be able to ride at least 20 of the rides.
WinterFest opens Nov. 25, which is the day after Thanksgiving. It is open select nights through Dec. 31, and those dates are visible on the park’s website, visitkingsisland.com/events/winterfest. Tickets start at $29.99 per person.
The event is for all ages but occurs at night and the weather may include cold temperatures.
Looking ahead at 2023
A new themed area at Kings Island called “Adventure Port” will open next year, officials with the park said.
Multiple attractions will be part of Adventure Port, which surrounds the Adventure Express roller coaster and is between Coney Mall and the Action Zone. It will include two new family rides.
Kings Island issued an announcement to describe the new area coming in 2023, and said Adventure Port “is a hub for explorers searching for the ruins of an ancient civilization, its forbidden temple and mysterious wonders. If asked, the locals will tell tales of those who came before you and vanished. Did they unwittingly disturb ancient spirits and fall victim to an age-old curse?”
Throughout 2022, Kings Island has been celebrating 50 years in operation.
