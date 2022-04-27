Kings Island to host 50th anniversary celebration ceremony on Friday

At 9 a.m. there will be a re-dedication ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the park opening its gates to patrons on April 29, 1972.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be a guest speaker on Friday. Also speaking and in attendance is the Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz, Cedar Fair Entertainment CEO Richard Zimmerman, Kings Island Founder Gary Wachs and President of International Theme Park Services Dennis Spiegel.