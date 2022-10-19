BreakingNews
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County names 2022 Golden Leaf Award winners
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Kings Island to announce new additions to park today

News
By Staff
23 minutes ago

New additions to Kings Island amusement park in Mason will be announced today.

Director of Communications Chad Showalter said the announcement will be made through social media and on the park’s website at visitkingsisland.com.

“This year the park celebrated its 50th anniversary and is currently open weekends for Halloween Haunt and its family event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest,” Showalter said.

This story will be updated when information has been released by Kings Island.

MORE ABOUT KI

13 haunted reasons to visit Kings Island before October ends

Kings Island breaks record with World’s Largest Swim Lesson

PHOTOS: Halloween Haunt 2022 at Kings Island

PHOTOS: Kings Island from the archives

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner IV: What has happened so...
3
Cottrel: New life for old school grounds in Mad River Twp.
4
Clark State, Witt cope with transfer student declines caused by...
5
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County names 2022 Golden Leaf Award...

About the Author

Staff
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top