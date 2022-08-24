Kings Island seeking workers for Halloween Haunt

The employees will work during Halloween Haunt. Kings Island is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, where it plans to make hundred of on-the-spot offers for rides, entertainment, security, food and beverage, merchandise, games and other positions.

“Interested applicants can learn more and save time by filling out an application on the park’s website (www.visitkingsisland.com/jobs), and then coming to the park’s human resources building on Saturday for an immediate interview,” the park announced.