Kings Island breaks record with World’s Largest Swim Lesson

Hundreds of other aquatic centers, swim schools and water parks across the globe took part in the event, as well.

Soak City’s participation in the event isn’t the first water park in the Tri-State to attempt a world record.

Coney Island attempted to establish a new world record last week, but it ended in disaster compared to King’s Island.

In an attempt to set the world record for the most people down a water slide in 24 hours, Coney Island said it would remain open from noon on Friday, June 17 to 11:59 a.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Despite this, around 11 p.m. on Friday, the amusement and water park announced on social media it ended its world record attempt due to “over capacity issues at the park.”

The park has yet to say how many people actually went down the slide during the hours it was open, or if it will try to break the record at another point.