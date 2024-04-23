Kenwood Elementary School starts new student service club

Kenwood Elementary School has started a new service club for students in grades third through six called “The K-Kids Club.”

With the motto of “young leaders helping others,” the club serves as an early exposure to volunteering for elementary students before they have the opportunity to join the “Builders Club” in middle school and the “Key Club” in high school, which both focus on student service learning.

The club is led by fourth-grade teacher Melody Boyd and counselor Teresa Channels with the help of instructional coach Aubree Kushmaul.

To join the club, students submitted applications to explain the importance of student leaders in school.

Since the first meeting earlier this year, students in club have planned ways to beautify the school grounds, help their teachers and volunteer in the community.

The students are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, which is a local chapter of the service organization Kiwanis International, that is led by President Susan Hillman. She is a former Kenwood teacher.

