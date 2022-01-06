Hamburger icon
JUST IN: Springfield medics work to free tow truck driver trapped in crash

A tow truck driver struck a utility pole, flipped on a hill and is trapped inside as Springfield rescue crews work to free him. The crash happened on Dayton Avenue between Clark and Pleasant streets about 12:10 p.m. Jan. 6, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
A tow truck driver struck a utility pole, flipped on a hill and is trapped inside as Springfield rescue crews work to free him.

The crash happened on Dayton Avenue between Clark and Pleasant streets about 12:10 p.m. today.

Dayton Avenue is closed at Pleasant and Innisfallen, and motorists should avoid the area.

Springfield High School goes to remote learning because of COVID-19

Springfield Fire and Rescue crews propped up the truck and are trying to rescue the driver from the vehicle.

CareFlight has been called to transport the driver when he is freed.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information develops.

