Jazz Orchestra heats up cold night with Ella Fitzgerald show

Although she has performed with Fitzgerald at the London Palladium and at Carnegie Hall, Bradford admitted to the crowd she was nervous and battling allergies. Nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award, she commanded audience attention with not just her vocals but her stories.

As a youngster, she happened across Fitzgerald twice at a department store perfume counter and little did Bradford know the two would cross paths many times and her influence was always there.

Dressed in a sparkly black top and red skirt for the show’s first half and later a sparkly gown, Bradford found audience inspiration by recognizing a 6-year-old boy in a red shirt. She hopes that he can help keep this music alive for future generations.

“If you don’t bring your babies, this music is gonna’ die,” she told the crowd. “They can’t live on Beyonce and (Justin) Bieber alone.”

The boy, Gabriel Jaskowiak, was a little reluctant about the shout-out. Mom Amy Jaskowiak claimed it was Gabriel who saw the News-Sun preview story on the concert that motivated her to attend.

She recently moved back to Springfield, where she was in the North High School Jazz group, which opened the show.

“I’ve been a fan off Ella’s since elementary school,” she said.

Amy Jaskowiak also hopes her son also develops that interest with this show being a potential start. For now, Gabriel perked up when asked if he liked the current hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the recent Disney animated film “Encanto,” smiling and nodding he did.

Each of the Jazz Orchestra members had a chance to shine including one of its youngest, 22-year-old saxophonist Lauren Elliott from Detroit. She started with the group at age 19 and looks forward to future performances.

“I love coming down here to Springfield. The people are so warm and inviting, and Carmen really worked the crowd,” Elliott said.

Stoll also paid tribute to his school roots by having the Springfield High School Jazz Band perform. He played at the former North High and his dad before him played in the former South High, the building in which the John Legend Theater now resides.

It was the first live show in two years for the group, under the direction of Brad Dragics and featured 10 musicians.

Following the show, Stoll said he was tired yet satisfied to have the season in and for the future.

“We want to keep doing this from a standpoint of music and the community. We’re glad for the very diverse crowd that turns out for our concerts,” he said.

Stoll said the Jazz Orchestra would like to expand and add a third concert for its 2022-2023 season and continue its educational outreach opportunities.