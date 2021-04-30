‘It feels good’: Hundreds volunteer for Clark County’s service day

“We can help give back to the community we live and work in,” Taylor said. “It’s all about making our community beautiful.”

Chad Schell agreed with Taylor and said he volunteered for the day because it made him feel good to help the community.

“Coming out and helping, doing whatever we can, it feels good,” Schell said.

Clark County Service Day is a community partnership between the City of Springfield, Clark County, United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties, Keep Clark County Beautiful, Mercy Health, Community Health Foundation, Clark State Community College, The Greater Springfield Partnership, The Nehemiah Foundation, Emmanuel Christian Academy, Catholic Central School, and Clark County Combined Health District.

About 250 people signed up in advance to work on projects.

The annual cleanup day was originally started by Catholic Central in 2001 and then turned into a county-wide service day in 2016. The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gina Roth, a senior at Catholic Central High School, said her mother was one of the people that started the original service. Now she has taken up the volunteering torch.

“I became a service team leader as soon as I could and it’s just something that I love doing. It makes me feel good. It’s just really important to help the community that I live in. I guess I got that from my mom,” Roth said.