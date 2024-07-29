International Walnut Council holding conference in Springfield

BreakingNews
The Walnut Council, a leading organization for professionals and tree farmers, is holding its annual meeting in Springfield through Tuesday.

Founded in 1970, the Walnut Council is an international association representing nearly 800 woodland owners, foresters, forest scientists, and wood-producing industry representatives in 45 states and three foreign countries.

The purpose is to assist in the technical transfer of forest research to field applications, help build and maintain better markets for wood products and nut crops, and to promote sustainable forest management, conservation, reforestation, and utilization of American black walnut (Juglans nigra) and other high quality fine hardwoods. Walnut Council has 12 state chapters and publishes quarterly bulletins.

The meeting annual will feature a field tour of walnut and hardwood plantation and forest management, landowner networking sessions, and a day of technical presentations in the Springfield area.

Today, the council will tour the Timmons property at 4536 E National Road.

On Tuesday, the group will visit the Cedar Bog Nature Preserve in Urbana at at 980 Woodburn Road.

For more information, go to www.walnutcouncil.org.

