International Walnut Council holding conference in Springfield

The purpose is to assist in the technical transfer of forest research to field applications, help build and maintain better markets for wood products and nut crops, and to promote sustainable forest management, conservation, reforestation, and utilization of American black walnut (Juglans nigra) and other high quality fine hardwoods. Walnut Council has 12 state chapters and publishes quarterly bulletins.

The meeting annual will feature a field tour of walnut and hardwood plantation and forest management, landowner networking sessions, and a day of technical presentations in the Springfield area.

Today, the council will tour the Timmons property at 4536 E National Road.

On Tuesday, the group will visit the Cedar Bog Nature Preserve in Urbana at at 980 Woodburn Road.

For more information, go to www.walnutcouncil.org.

