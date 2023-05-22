IndieCraft draws praise and 3,000-plus to Springfield

“The artists themselves ... they were so complimentary of Springfield, they were so complimentary of the venues, so complimentary of our hospitality,” Schutte said. “They said: ‘Your audience was so great. It was a great experience.’”

He praised sound crews and other venue staff for doing hard work to help the musicians.

“That really bodes well for the future of the event,” he said. “It was nice to have the artists come back and recognize it was done at a really high level.”

He also said The State Theater, which is in the midst of a restoration and renovation project, proved to be a huge success.

“That place looked incredible, the visuals were incredible,” Schutte said.

The event will return next year, he said, even as they evaluate potential changes to the format. For instance, Schutte believes National Road Commons Park could be a good venue in the future.

Credit: Tom Gilliam