IndieCraft draws praise and 3,000-plus to Springfield

IndieCraft 2023′s recipe for success included good weather, good indie music and good craft beer, bringing crowds to four venues in downtown Springfield on Friday and Saturday.
“This was way beyond our highest expectation,” said Chris Schutte, Greater Springfield Partnership vice-president, destination marketing + communications. “That’s due in large part to a ton of advance planning and to the work at the individual venues.”
Schutte estimated the crowd over the two-day event at more than 3,000 people.
The event expanded this year, offering music at Mother Stewart’s, COhatch the Market, the State Theater and Station 1. Artists from Canada and the U.S. performed, including Lilly Hiatt, a country/roots rocker performer and daughter of legendary performer John Hiatt; Kelley Deal of The Breeders with her rock duo R. Ring; Texas King; and alt-indie pop performer Loviet.
“The artists themselves ... they were so complimentary of Springfield, they were so complimentary of the venues, so complimentary of our hospitality,” Schutte said. “They said: ‘Your audience was so great. It was a great experience.’”
He praised sound crews and other venue staff for doing hard work to help the musicians.
“That really bodes well for the future of the event,” he said. “It was nice to have the artists come back and recognize it was done at a really high level.”
He also said The State Theater, which is in the midst of a restoration and renovation project, proved to be a huge success.
“That place looked incredible, the visuals were incredible,” Schutte said.
The event will return next year, he said, even as they evaluate potential changes to the format. For instance, Schutte believes National Road Commons Park could be a good venue in the future.
