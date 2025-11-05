Incumbents lead for Springfield Twp. trustee seats in early voting results

Roeder leads the group with 33.42% of votes, followed by Detrick with 31.45% of the vote, Nangle with 17.65% and Ruf with 17.48%. No precincts of 76 are yet fully reporting.

Detrick was appointed in July to fill James Scoby’s seat when he died before his term expired.

Nangle, who has lived most of his adult life in the township, said residents are ready for a new voice with fresh ideas. He is Springfield Twp.’s current fire chief.

Roeder, who was elected in 2018, is a lifelong Springfield Twp. resident, and was the township’s fire chief for 13 years and a member of the fire department for more than 45 years.

Ruf is a political newcomer aiming to overhaul the board. He is an advocate for first responders and has alleged “waste” on the part of incumbent trustees.