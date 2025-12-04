Inaugural Springfield Kwanzaa Black Makers Expo to celebrate Black enterprise, culture

The expo aims to boost “Black makers, culture and cooperative economics, while offering an engaging day of performances, learning and local shopping—just in time for the holidays," according to a press release from the Mbele Leadership Foundation.

“The Kwanzaa Black Makers Expo uplifts the spirit of cooperative economics and celebrates the brilliance within our community,” said Jawwad Love, president and co-founder of the Mbele Leadership Foundation. “It’s more than an event—it’s a movement of creativity, unity and cultural pride.”

Event highlights include:

Main Stage Spotlight Speaker: Sheila Ellis-Glasper, founder and president of the Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills (Manhattan, Kansas)

Empowerment Sessions led by community leaders and business innovators: Jayse Murphy of TMG Realty, Tristan Quintero of Unity Social LLC, Ariel Colvin of AriLeeSkin, Brian Keith of Auburn J. Tolliver Community Projects, Emmanuel Curtis of Jegna Corporation and B.R.A.G. and Shawn Russell of B.R.A.G.

A live performance from NaJe’, the singer of viral song “Go Lay Down.”

Vendors and makers offering items like handcrafted goods, fashion, art and wellness products.

A youth showcase featuring Samiya Hammond with Glamoured Up.

The expo’s theme will be “For Us, By Us: The Work of the Village,” highlighting values of self-determination, collaboration and community prosperity rooted in the principles of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa, an African American and Pan-African holiday, is celebrated Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. It celebrates history, family, values, community and culture with seven core communitarian principles of umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work and responsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economics), nia (purpose), kuumba (creativity) and imani (faith).

The expo is “rooted in the spirit of ujamaa.” All are welcome, regardless of cultural background.