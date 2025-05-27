Immigrant storytelling event to celebrate local population

“The goal of the program is to create understanding, empathy, and acceptance. Whether your family has lived in the city for generations, or you are a recent arrival, we aim to celebrate everyone’s immigrant story through creative expression,” organizers said. “There are many ways to tell a story. Although storytelling is the heart of the project, we encourage other art forms like painting, photography, music, and poetry.”

Featured participants include Jacques Adler Jean Pierre, a Haitian American poet, journalist, playwright and short story author; Mia Perez, a Cuban American immigration attorney and interpreter and director of Immigrant Voices; and Ohio native Kelton Moore, a community chaplain who works closely with Springfield’s immigrant population.

The event will feature storytelling tables where attendees can “share their own immigrant story.”

Interactive visual art will also be present through a partnership with the Westcott House and Springfield Museum of Art.

“Join us in papercraft and fibrecraft to share your ideas of home — inspired by the exhibition “Aminah Robinson: Journeys Home, A Visual Memoir” currently on view at the museum and by the architecture and design of Frank Lloyd Wright,” organizers said.

The project is part of an effort by the Nehemiah Foundation.

More information is available on the project’s Facebook page.