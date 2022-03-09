Hamburger icon
‘I help them to find places to affirm:’ Professor honored by regional higher education council

Wittenberg University's Cam Davis. Contributed

News
By Brooke Spurlock
6 minutes ago

A Cedarville University professor has been honored as an award recipient by the regional higher education council.

Cam Davis, associate professor of visual communication design, has been named as one of the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) Excellence Award recipients for March, according to a release from the college.

Davis has taught at the university for almost four years and previously worked as a graphic designer.

Explore6 Wittenberg staff, faculty to be honored by regional higher education council

“I discovered I enjoyed teaching when I got a chance to teach a course as an adjunct professor,” Davis said. “I enjoy teaching and interacting with students as well as building solid relationships with colleagues.”

He has a passion for helping students with practical skills and biblical wisdom needed for their careers.

“I watch for organic, impromptu times of discussion to apply scripture into a situation,” he said. “I help them to find places to affirm, redeem or reject areas from the design industry, and always look for ways to incorporate practical life lessons into their studies.”

Explore3 Clark State professors to be honored by regional higher education council

The SOCHE will honor 71 recipients from across 22 member institutions through 2022.

Academic and human resources officers at each of SOCHE member institution submitted faculty and staff members who demonstrated excellence in teaching, service, scholarship and assessment throughout 2021, the release stated.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

