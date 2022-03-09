‘I help them to find places to affirm:’ Professor honored by regional higher education council

A Cedarville University professor has been honored as an award recipient by the regional higher education council.
Cam Davis, associate professor of visual communication design, has been named as one of the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) Excellence Award recipients for March, according to a release from the college.
Davis has taught at the university for almost four years and previously worked as a graphic designer.
“I discovered I enjoyed teaching when I got a chance to teach a course as an adjunct professor,” Davis said. “I enjoy teaching and interacting with students as well as building solid relationships with colleagues.”
He has a passion for helping students with practical skills and biblical wisdom needed for their careers.
“I watch for organic, impromptu times of discussion to apply scripture into a situation,” he said. “I help them to find places to affirm, redeem or reject areas from the design industry, and always look for ways to incorporate practical life lessons into their studies.”
The SOCHE will honor 71 recipients from across 22 member institutions through 2022.
Academic and human resources officers at each of SOCHE member institution submitted faculty and staff members who demonstrated excellence in teaching, service, scholarship and assessment throughout 2021, the release stated.
