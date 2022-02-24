6 Wittenberg staff, faculty to be honored by regional higher education council

The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) will honor 71 recipients from across 22 member institutions through 2022, according to a release from the school.

The Wittenberg SOCHE Excellence Award honorees include: Stephanie Eveland Parrott, visiting professor of chemistry; Cherie Rebar, professor of nursing; Cynthia Richards, Veler Endowed Chair in English; Carol Nickoson, senior assistant director of human resources; Joi Garrett Scales, associate director, career operations and student employment; and Michell Wilke, campus visit coordinator, Office of Admission.