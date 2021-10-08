springfield-news-sun logo
X

Human remains found in area of I-70, state Route 72 in Clark County

ajc.com

News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
8 minutes ago

An anonymous tip led to the discovery Friday morning of human remains, which are under investigation jointly by Springfield police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

A caller to the Springfield Police Division around 11:30 a.m. reported finding possible remains in the area of Interstate 70 and state Route 72, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Police officers, deputies and detectives from both agencies responded, and found the remains that preliminarily were confirmed as human by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the release stated.

The remains were taken to the Miami Valley Crime Lab.

There is no identifying information available, nor a cause, time, nor manner of death.

In Other News
1
Clark County EMA encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alert...
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Wittenberg University names new director of Hagen Center
5
I-70 construction project completion pushed back to 2022
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top