Human remains found in area of I-70, state Route 72 in Clark County

An anonymous tip led to the discovery Friday morning of human remains, which are under investigation jointly by Springfield police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
A caller to the Springfield Police Division around 11:30 a.m. reported finding possible remains in the area of Interstate 70 and state Route 72, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Police officers, deputies and detectives from both agencies responded, and found the remains that preliminarily were confirmed as human by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the release stated.
The remains were taken to the Miami Valley Crime Lab.
There is no identifying information available, nor a cause, time, nor manner of death.