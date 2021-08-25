Ohio reports more than 4,000 daily COVID cases for 2nd straight day

As of Monday, the state was averaging a 9.4% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests. It’s Ohio’s highest positivity rate since January.

Wednesday also marked the second day ODH reported more than 200 hospitalizations in Ohio.

On Tuesday, the state recorded a 21-day high of 277 hospitalizations and 225 hospitalizations Wednesday.

It’s averaging 124 hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks.

Ohio also recorded 19 ICU admissions in the last day, bringing its total to 8,736, according to ODH. The state’s 21-day average is 11 ICU admissions a day.

As of Wednesday, there were 2,142 COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals and 617 patients in ICUs.

Coronavirus patients accounted for 7.9% of hospital beds and 12.86% of ICU beds, according to ODH. The state has 22.2% of hospital beds and 24.89% of ICU beds available.

More than 60% of Ohioans ages 12 and older and 62% of those 18 and older have started the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, 6,013,668 people in the state have received at least one dose, according to ODH.

More than 55.5% of residents 12 and older and 58% of Ohioans 18 and older have finished the vaccine.