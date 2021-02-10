Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

How you can stay safe, healthy during extreme cold

The snow has started to fall in Yellow Springs, Wednesday, February 10, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
caption arrowCaption
The snow has started to fall in Yellow Springs, Wednesday, February 10, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Weather
By Kristen Spicker
Feb 10, 2021

When winter strikes the Miami Valley, it’s important to remember the signs of hypothermia and frostbite and how you can stay safe when exposed to cold temperatures.

During extreme cold, winter-weather dangers such as frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes when someone isn’t prepared, according to Kettering Health Network.

ExploreWhat is wind chill and how does it work?

Frostbite is a common injury, especially to the toes and fingers, resulting from chilly temperatures, whereas hypothermia is when the body loses heat before it can be replaced.

Wearing multiple layers or loose-fitting clothes, as well as gloves and mittens, a hat, scarf and water-resistant-coat and boots will help prevent frostbite and hypothermia.

According to Kettering Health, symptoms of frostbite include:

  • Redness or pain in any skin area
  • Skin feeling unusually firm or waxy
  • Numbness
ExploreUse caution when dealing with ice, snow and dangerous wind chills

Signs of hypothermia include:

  • Shivering
  • Exhaustion or drowsiness
  • Confusion or memory loss
  • Fumbling hands
  • Slurred speech
  • Bright red, cold skin and low energy

If your temperature drops below 95 degrees, seek medical attention immediately.

In Other News
1
Accumulating snow, wind chills below zero possible this week
2
Sunny start to the week
3
Rain tonight to continue through New Year’s Day, snow possible Saturday
4
Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve will greet 2022
5
Chance of rain late tonight but dry for tomorrow

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top