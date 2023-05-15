House fire shuts down southside Springfield streets

A Monday morning house fire has shut down streets around the intersection of Grand and Clifton avenues on Springfield’s south side.
The house reportedly is a vacant structure.
Firefighters from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division arrived about 7:20 a.m. to find the house fully engulfed in flames.
A fire official at the scene said firefighters also had been called to multiple shed fires in the area earlier.
