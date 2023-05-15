BreakingNews
House fire shuts down southside Springfield streets
House fire shuts down southside Springfield streets

A Monday morning house fire has shut down streets around the intersection of Grand and Clifton avenues on Springfield’s south side.

The house reportedly is a vacant structure.

Firefighters from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division arrived about 7:20 a.m. to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

A fire official at the scene said firefighters also had been called to multiple shed fires in the area earlier.

