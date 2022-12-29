springfield-news-sun logo
House fire among nearly 70 frigid Christmas calls in Springfield

News
By
A house fire was among nearly 70 calls on a frigid Christmas Day for the Springfield Fire Rescue Division’s “C unit.”

The 67 calls for the day marked a 30% increase from the division’s daily average for this year, according to a social media post.

One of those calls was an evening fire at a vacant house at 1104 W. High St.

Credit: Matthew Smith

Credit: Matthew Smith

“The night was still bitterly cold at 11 degrees, but the firefighters were able to stop the fire from extending into the attic,” the post stated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

