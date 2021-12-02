Holiday in the City weekend activities kick off Thursday

In support of Springfield High’s appearance in the state football championship, many of downtown’s red and green colors will be switched to the school’s blue and yellow colors.

First Friday activities will include caroling at COhatch and Le Torte Dolci/Salato Deli and live music at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. and COhatch. Times will be announced. There will also be various specials at downtown businesses.

National Trail Parks and Recreation District will host its Yuletide Celebration, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Snyder Park Clubhouse. Admission is free and will include games, horse drawn sleigh rides, kids’ activities, Santa visits and more.

The Ohio Performing Arts Institute will bring its 32nd annual version of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” to the Clark State Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m.

Saturday

The Pennsylvania House Museum will host its Welcome Christmas! open house event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will include self-guided tours of the historic inn; costumed docents will talk about the museum and the gift shop will be open. It is located at 1311 W. Main St.

The Springfield Museum of Art will have its first seasonal celebration, Holiday at the Museum, 1 to 5 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and offers a hot chocolate bar, activities and ornament making, kids’ activities, photos with Santa and free admission all day to the Museum’s galleries and exhibitions. The Museum is at 107 Cliff Park Rd.

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. will present live music from the Springfield Symphony Winds as part of its Taproom Series at 7 p.m. along with the holiday market.

The final performance of The Ohio Performing Arts Institute’s 32nd annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” will be at 8 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

Sunday

The Simunye Carol Sing invites the community to sing with musical accompaniment, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the esplanade by the city Christmas tree. The event is free and will include baked goods, cocoa and cider.

“This weekend a great example of where Holiday in the City is going,” said John Kelly, Visit Greater Springfield’s downtown events coordinator. “This is the model we’re going for, not just one day but activities for many groups in community who can come together who maybe wouldn’t have before.”

For more information on Holiday in the City activities, go to www.facebook.com/holidayinthecityspfld.