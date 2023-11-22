Holiday Horse Parade to usher in Champaign County holiday season

Champaign County is taking the holiday season by the reins on Friday with its signature event in downtown Urbana, the Holiday Horse Parade.

With the theme “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” a wealth of seasonal activities will await with shopping, food, caroling, parades and, of course, Santa Claus. Admission is free. Downtown shops will open at 10 a.m. and parade festivities will begin at 4 p.m. and last until around 9:15.

“It’s our kickoff for the holidays and everyone loves horses and parades,” said Vicki Deere-Bunnell of the Monument Square District Board, which presents the event.

Attendees can shop throughout the day as some stores will have extended hours and the parade activities will be centered downtown around the square with food trucks and street vendors opening at 4 and holiday music at 4:30. For the first time in several years, anyone wanting to make their voice heard can meet in Legacy Park for caroling; music sheets will be provided.

The annual community tree lighting in Legacy Park will be at 5:30, followed by the horse parade at 6:30.

The parade grand marshal will be Mike Gutierrez, a Champaign County Special Olympics athlete who has played basketball and deadlifted, and his dad, Alfredo Gutierrez, a longtime coordinator for local Special Olympics. They’ll be accompanied by kids from Creative Foundations and Best Friends therapy dogs.

The parade will continue with the highlight of 85-90 horses decked out in lights coming down Scioto St. and setting the stage for the man of the season. Following his arrival by carriage, Santa will be at Santa Land in Legacy Place, formerly the Douglas Hotel, where he’ll meet with children.

Santa Land will also be open 9-11 a.m. Saturday and each following Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Dec. 16.

“It worked so well there last year, people liked it and so we are doing Santa Land there again,” Deere-Bunnell.

One difference from past years will be moving carriage and trolley rides to after the parade at 7:15 and will run until bout 9. This way they don’t get interrupted by the parade and other activities. The rides are free.

Vendors will close at 8 p.m. Visitors are reminded there is no parking in the square from 2-9 p.m. and may find public parking on W. Court St.

Downtown Urbana will also welcome visitors for Small Business Saturday this weekend and then the Holiday Open House, Dec. 1-3.

Deere-Bunnell said visitors can look forward to new offerings added to the parade by Monument Square in 2024.

“We have huge groups that love coming for our carriage rides, food trucks and maybe just the season. We are always open to ideas that people would like to see,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: Holiday Horse Parade

Where: Downtown Urbana

When: 4-9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24

Admission: free

More info: www.monumentsquaredistrict.com/holiday-horse-parade