Holiday Horse Parade to gallop back to Urbana

Carriage and trolley rides will begin an hour earlier than previously at 4 p.m., pause from 5:30 to 7 during the parade and continue through 8.

Legacy Park will be the sight of two special seasonal happenings: Community caroling will start at 5 and the annual tree lighting will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Also at 5, The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany will have a Carols, Candles and Cocoa event passing out free hot drinks and welcoming visitors in. The Champaign County Youth Choir will entertain there.

Expect 80 participants, including 55 horses from a wide area including mini horses and some pulling carts and carriages when the parade starts at 6:30, paving the way for Santa’s entrance at 7:30 at Oxner’s General Store.

Santa will be available for photo ops with a background at Oxner’s. Children won’t be allowed to sit on Santa’s lap due to health concerns, but goody bags will be given.

Santa will appear at Oxner’s, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday up through Christmas for anyone that can’t make it that night.

The weekend holiday kickoff will continue on Saturday when downtown merchants will offer more specials and attractions, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Small Business Saturday.

There will be no parking in the Square from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Also from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, West Liberty will have its Christmas in the Village and Black Friday event. It will include sales in the village shops, food trucks, a 5K race, a soup meal and capped by a parade featuring Santa at 6:30, ending at the fire house where he’ll meet the children.

HOW TO GO

What: Holiday Horse Parade

Where: Downtown Urbana

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 26

Admission: free

More info: www.monumentsquaredistrict.com/holiday-horse-parade