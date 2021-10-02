History, beer, & bratwurst: Oktoberfest returns to Champaign County

The museum will also be opening during the event hours. Children’s activities will also be included in the event, including pumpkin decorating.

Admission is $3 for adults and individuals 10 and older. Children under 10 can enter for free if accompanied by an adult. Admission payments are accepted in cash only. No pets allowed.

Parking is available in the city lot adjacent to the museum grounds.

The first Oktoberfest was on Oct. 12, 1810, when Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese of Sachsen-Hildburghausen, and invited the people of Munich to join in celebrating the union with free food and beer, and the celebration concluded with a horse race. In following years, the celebration evolved into a celebration of the bounty of land, including horse races, food, and of course, beer. German immigrants kept the tradition alive in the States, and here in Ohio, where the largest number of foreign-born settlers are of German descent.

For more information, visit the Champaign County Historical Museum page on Facebook.