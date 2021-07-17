Historic Hertzler House to reopen Sunday

Explore 7th annual Barnstorming Carnival this weekend

Hertzler was a Clark County entrepreneur with his hands in several businesses and built his home in 1854. The house, which is owned by the Clark County Park District and managed by the Advisory Committee, retains its original doors, windows and bricks and is considered a strong representation of a pre-Civil War home.

“It’s set up like somebody lives there,” said Barb Arnold of the Advisory Committee. “This isn’t like a regular museum. We only open for special events.”

Jack Kinzer isn’t just playing dress-up and going by his name association when he takes on Daniel. A huge history buff, he’s researched all about his kin and approaching the role like an Oscar-nominee might, growing his hair out to match Daniel’s and wearing proper period clothing.

“There’s a striking resemblance,” said Jeff Kinzer, who is also on the Advisory Committee.

Still only a teen, Jack Kinzer has endured numerous challenges including cerebral palsy and surgeries, but is thriving as he prepares for his junior year at the Upper Valley Career Center.

It was as an elementary school student he became fascinated by the Revolutionary War and history became his favorite subject. Jack Kinzer researched and found his family also has other notable relations including Revolutionary War hero Ethan Allen, a Titanic survivor and even a former king of Scotland.

His interest landed him a job as a research assistant at the Heritage Center of Clark County. He researches subjects for the Then and Now features that appear in the Springfield News-Sun showing the city’s history, and his goal is to one day be a museum curator.

But it starts with his ancestor, who was unfortunately murdered and the killers were never found. But as long as the house is active and Jack and Jeff are around, Daniel Hertzler Jr.’s legacy won’t be forgotten.

Explore Shared electric scooter service to start in Springfield Monday

“Daniel Jr. was a man who worked very hard to be successful, but he didn’t get to enjoy it long. I feel like he’d be amazed we’re still telling his story,” Jack Kinzer said.

Sunday’s festivities will also include refreshments and a concert by bluegrass band Lafferty Pike. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the concert.

The Hertzler House will also be open the third Sundays of August and September, during the Fair at New Boston and a Christmas open house event on Dec. 5 or by appointment. For more information, go to the Hertzler House website.