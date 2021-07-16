Shared electric scooter service to start in Springfield Monday

Electric scooters will be available for use in downtown Springfield starting Monday.
Springfield announced today that it is partnering with shared electric scooter company Bird Rides to provide those services.
Customers will be able to access those scooters by using a mobile phone application, known as the Bird app, and those rides will be charged by the minute.
Springfield officials said that Bird Ride’s scooter operation in the downtown will not cost the city money.
“It’s our pleasure to welcome Bird scooters to the City of Springfield, and we look forward to the service they’ll provide to our community,” said Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland.
Representatives of Bird Rides said in a news release that their scooters will offer residents and visitors a transportation alternative that can help reduce carbon emissions as well as traffic congestion on roadways.
They said it also provides a method of transportation for those who don’t have a car.
The electric scooters can also be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 mph.
Riders are required to be at least 18-years-old and scooters cannot block traffic, be parked in a way that blocks pedestrians or block driveways or entrances.