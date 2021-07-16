Shared electric scooter service to start in Springfield Monday

Representatives of Bird Rides said in a news release that their scooters will offer residents and visitors a transportation alternative that can help reduce carbon emissions as well as traffic congestion on roadways.

They said it also provides a method of transportation for those who don’t have a car.

The electric scooters can also be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 mph.

Riders are required to be at least 18-years-old and scooters cannot block traffic, be parked in a way that blocks pedestrians or block driveways or entrances.