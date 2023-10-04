Heritage of Flight Festival expands with new events in New Carlisle

It’s the beginning of October folks, and you know what that means — The New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival and Parade are this coming weekend, Oct. 6 - 8. Call your friends, and grab your cousins. You are not going to want to miss one minute of this still growing event.

Still growing? How can that be possible? I’ve called the Heritage of Flight the festival on steroids in the past, but somehow the organizers have found a way to add new things to do and improved on the original events. Each year is better than the one before.

This year the American Hero Jeep Show has been added. As if the “Classic Cruise In” Friday night and the Motorcycle Show on Saturday afternoon weren’t enough, the Jeep Show has been added for Sunday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m.

According to organizer Marshall Gorby, the Jeep show will be from the corner of Jefferson and Main and follow Route 571 to the airport. He’s hoping to have one mile of Jeeps. There will be no on-line registration. Jeeps are just asked to show up and register when they arrive.

One mile of Jeeps? It is no coincidence if that sounds familiar. Gorby is also in charge of the annual attempt at accumulating one mile of food from that same stoplight to the airport.

Gorby is hoping this is the year his dream will come true and a line of donated non-perishable food items will make it to the airport and totally fill the Bethel Churches United Pantry. Fundraisers have been held in various locations toward purchase of food items. Community members, clubs and organizations may drop off food items at the firehouse, anytime before Sunday morning. It is also possible to donate online at https://heritageofflight.com/contribute/.

According to Gorby, all food donations will be set in the line using its longest measurement. So the way I see it, donations like cereal, and spaghetti, will be more beneficial to achieving the mile than spices or anchovies. Donations of dog and cat food will also be accepted.

Tecumseh FFA and Air Force JROTC members will be helping with the placement of the food on the line and accumulating those important Community Service hours.

Another new item this year is the route of the Parade of Planes set for 11 a.m. on Saturday. Since going down Main Street was just too complicated with all the vendors, stages, etc., the parade will have a new route that will include some sections of the old route.

The parade will stage on Route 571 and Pike Street, and begin at the corner of East Jefferson (OH-571) and South Church Streets. Then it turns north on Church Street to West Lake Avenue. It makes a left on Lake Avenue to Clay Street, then turns south on Clay Street to Jefferson Street. The last stretch is east (left turn) on Jefferson Street back to the starting point.

Sadly, there is one event this year that will be the last. According to Gorby, The Fleez, who have played on the Main Stage on Friday nights every year since this event began will be soon be retiring. If you are a Fleez fan, don’t miss them this weekend.

Live music this weekend includes Hasting & Co, with Kate Hasting, a Northwestern High School graduate and Nashville recording artist at 7 p.m. She will be followed by the classic rock of The Hathaways at 8 p.m.

Of course all the fun mayhem of Heritage of Flight Festival will be happening as usual. Be sure to check the schedule for the Unicorn Challenge, the National Kiddle Pedal Tractor Pull, the Chair Races, the Hotwheels Race, the kiddie rides and yet another attempt at a World’s Record Chicken Dance.

It all boils down to one statement — The New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival and Parade will be this weekend, Oct. 6-8. Be there or be square.