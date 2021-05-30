springfield-news-sun logo
X

Here’s what is closed on Memorial Day

Offices that serve Clark and Champaign counties are closed on Memorial Day. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Offices that serve Clark and Champaign counties are closed on Memorial Day. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News | 51 minutes ago
By Staff

Some offices that serve Clark and Champaign counties are closed on Memorial Day.

Federal Offices

All federal offices are closed.

City Offices

Springfield City offices, Urbana City offices and all other city, township and village offices are closed

County Offices

Clark and Champaign County offices are closed.

Courts

Clark and Champaign County courts are closed.

ExploreSpringfield inspires hometown artist’s paintings, and now you can see them

Health District

The Clark County Combined Health District and Champaign Health District are closed.

Mailing Services

The United States Postal Service is closed.

Libraries

The Clark County Public Library, New Carlisle Public Library and Champaign County Library are closed.

Banks

Banks are closed.

Schools

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties are closed.

ExploreHead-on crash seriously injures drivers on Snider Road at I-70 overpass in Clark County

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top