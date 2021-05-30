Here’s what is closed on Memorial Day

Some offices that serve Clark and Champaign counties are closed on Memorial Day.
Federal Offices
All federal offices are closed.
City Offices
Springfield City offices, Urbana City offices and all other city, township and village offices are closed
County Offices
Clark and Champaign County offices are closed.
Courts
Clark and Champaign County courts are closed.
Health District
The Clark County Combined Health District and Champaign Health District are closed.
Mailing Services
The United States Postal Service is closed.
Libraries
The Clark County Public Library, New Carlisle Public Library and Champaign County Library are closed.
Banks
Banks are closed.
Schools
School districts in Clark and Champaign counties are closed.