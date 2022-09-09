Health district administering bivalent COVID-19 boosters

Explore New sports bar to open in former location of Fountain on Main in Springfield

The health district has seen a high demand for the bivalent boosters so far, Conover said, and the supply of the boosters is limited, Conover said.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we navigate these first few weeks,” she said.

Conover said area pharmacies are also getting ready to roll out the bivalent boosters, too.

As of Friday, roughly 51.6% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Roughly 233 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the Clark County Combined Health District this week, with transmission of the virus remaining at a “medium” level locally.

This week’s new case total is up from last week’s total of 220.

Clark County on Sept. 1 was dropped to a “medium” COVID-19 transmission level. The CDC designations are based on the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients.

In Clark County, 8 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 were reported over the past several days. The county’s positivity rate sits at less than 14%.

Residents of counties with a “medium” level of transmission should stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms and consider wearing a facemask in public spaces, particularly if residents are at high-risk for severe illness, according to the CDC.

Since the pandemic’s start, 39,558 cases of the virus have been reported in Clark County.