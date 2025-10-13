Hartman Rock Garden to offer free docent-led tours in October

The tours will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct, 14; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16; 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26; and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30. Interested visitors are required to pre-register for their preferred time slot at www.hartmanrocks.org.

“There is nothing like a guided tour by an experienced docent to help visitors truly understand and experience the power of Ben Hartman’s art,” said Kevin Rose, executive director and curator at the Hartman Rock Garden in a release. “Ben used to give these tours himself back in the 1930s, and while we can never bring him back, we can help people connect with his art in a personal and meaningful way.”

Rose said this is an introductory program that can give visitors a better insight into what went into the garden’s creation, or what he called a “…a dazzling, hand-built landscape of creativity and wonder.”

Guests will experience a live demonstration of Hartman’s creative process and view original molds and figurines not typically on display. Another special feature is a chance to step inside the “Cathedral,” a 14-foot-tall concrete and stone structure that originally housed part of Hartman’s original workshop.

The tours are open to individuals, couples and families and limited to 15 participants in each to ensure a personal and engaging experience for everyone.

The Hartman Rock Garden is also open daily from dawn to dusk for self-guided tours. Admission is free, although donations are encouraged.