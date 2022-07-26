BreakingNews
Services set for Clark County deputy killed in line of duty
Hartman Rock Garden to host Tchotchke Palooza on Saturday

Hartman Rock Garden will host its biggest event of the year, Tchotchke Palooza, on Saturday that will include rarely seen figures, tours and the chance to see flowers and landscaping in full bloom.

SPRINGFIELD
By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
14 minutes ago

Saturday is the day the place known for its unique rock creations really rocks out. If there’s a day to discover Hartman Rock Garden, the annual Tchotchke Palooza is it.

The Rock Garden, located at 1905 Russell Ave., will display around 70 items that rarely go on display along with the other unique standing structures and creations the late Ben Hartman began creating 90 years ago. Tchotchke Palooza will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free, but donations are accepted.

The event will also be a stop on the South Side in Bloom tour of 10 gardens and parks on Springfield’s south side.

“This is always the best day of the year to visit because of the gorgeous weather and you will see Ben Hartman’s full vision on display,” said Kevin Rose, Hartman Rock Garden curator. “It’s more than a community event, it’s an intimate experience. There will be more volunteers to answer many questions like why did Ben Hartman do this.”

Many of the items will reflect the playful pop culture of the 1930s when Hartman’s creative skills and imagination were in high-gear. Visitors will find fictional characters like Felix the Cat, Pinocchio, The Lone Ranger, Charlie McCarthy and figures of real-life people including actress Mae West and champion boxer Joe Louis.

Rose said some of these were never finished or broke, which is why many aren’t on permanent display, but they add a splash of color. The stories behind them can be as interesting as the figures themselves.

“We’re still learning a lot of these stories and studying them as historical objects,” he said.

While the art made of rock and concrete are the main features, the garden will introduce more including interpretive tours and a highlight tour that summarizes the garden through 10 main objects. Rose also encourages people to appreciate the new horticulture surrounding the rocks.

“There’s a real showman quality, the flowers are in full bloom. It’s a beautiful union of art and horticulture,” he said.

While Hartman Rock Garden draws people from all over the country and sometimes internationally to enjoy its quirky and unique attractions, Rose said Tchotchke Palooza is also a great day for the Springfield community. It’s the perfect chance for those who haven’t visited before or haven’t been in a while to check it out.

“We love being part of the South Side in Bloom Tour. This makes us special in the visionary art world. These objects are just joyful,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: Tchotchke Palooza

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 30

Where: Hartman Rock Garden, 1905 Russell Ave., Springfield

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: hartmanrocks.org/

Brett Turner
