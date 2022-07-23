Wittenberg’s new library director brings ‘right combination of skills.’

“In both the early screening interview and her on-campus visit, Amanda’s creativity, curiosity, good humor and leadership experience impressed both the search committee and the library personnel,” Mattson said.

“With a background in private, residential liberal arts education, she also brings a personal commitment to the educational mission and geographical location of Wittenberg. We believe she will bring the right combination of skills and experience to guide the Thomas Library into the future.”

In her new role, McLellan will seek out leadership to expand and improve existing facilities, and engage students and faculty as the university continues to transform the facility into an academic learning commons to support academic and student support services. She will also work with Mattson and Academic Affairs to develop a strategic plan for the library and be responsible for operations and management.

McLellan earned her doctor of education in educational leadership from East Carolina University, a master of library and information science from the University of Illinois, and a bachelor’s degree in art history from DePauw University in Indiana.