Wittenberg’s new library director brings ‘right combination of skills.’

Wittenberg University has named a new director of the Thomas Library.
Amanda McLellan, assistant director for discovery and technology at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, will begin Aug. 1.
McLellan said she is thrilled to be selected as the next director as it gives her the opportunity to “return to her roots.” She said her first goal will be to get to know her colleagues, ask questions and listen to what is working well and vice versa.
“I know firsthand the power of a liberal arts education, and my years spent in libraries of various sizes has helped me understand the value and how important a library is for a university. I am impressed with the love and passion exuded by the staff and faculty I have met so far, and I look forward to getting to campus,” she said.
Provost Michelle Mattson said the university looks forward to welcoming McLellan.
“In both the early screening interview and her on-campus visit, Amanda’s creativity, curiosity, good humor and leadership experience impressed both the search committee and the library personnel,” Mattson said.
“With a background in private, residential liberal arts education, she also brings a personal commitment to the educational mission and geographical location of Wittenberg. We believe she will bring the right combination of skills and experience to guide the Thomas Library into the future.”
In her new role, McLellan will seek out leadership to expand and improve existing facilities, and engage students and faculty as the university continues to transform the facility into an academic learning commons to support academic and student support services. She will also work with Mattson and Academic Affairs to develop a strategic plan for the library and be responsible for operations and management.
McLellan earned her doctor of education in educational leadership from East Carolina University, a master of library and information science from the University of Illinois, and a bachelor’s degree in art history from DePauw University in Indiana.
