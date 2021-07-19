Greenon to welcome Misenko as new junior high principal

“I am eager to offer the students, staff, and community of Greenon Schools the passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence that are at the heart of everything I do,” Misenko said. “It is an honor to serve as a leader in education, an advocate for student success, and as an innovator in a positive school climate.”

Misenko began his career as a science teacher at Tipp City and Clinton-Massie schools. He was an athletic director at Valley View Schools in 1993 and became assistant principal in 1997 before retiring in 2013. In 2015, he returned to the district as assistant principal and became principal in 2019. He holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from Wright State University and is a certified principal and assistant superintendent in Ohio, the release stated.

The new Greenon K-12 school will open in the fall at the northeast corner of Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road.