Greenon sports teams give back with community service projects

Greenon Local Schools athletic department has challenged each sports team to do a community service project as a way of giving back, and the JV football volunteered at a Fairborn nursing home and invited some to watch the game this month.

“This successful blend of collaboration, commitment and community spirit teaches invaluable lessons to our athletes both on and off the field. It’s more than just sports: it’s a comprehensive teaching in compassion, teamwork and the power of selflessness,” said Vana Beekman, communications and community relations specialist.

Athletic director Brandon Weems “is on a mission to instill the spirit of giving back in our student athletes.”

Weems set a challenge for each coach and sports team to organize a community service project without expecting anything in return.

“When I was coaching, all of my teams completed a community service project, and I felt the giving back mentality was something important that I could continue in my new role as athletic director,” Weems said.

The soccer team held free soccer camps, the football team helped a local farmer with unloading hay bales and farm work, the JV football team visited a local nursing home, and cross country athletes hosted a free run club for students as an after-school program.

After the JV football team volunteered at Our Home Assisted Living in Fairborn, the coaches and facility organized an outing for seven of the residents to watch the final JV home game of the season on Oct. 11. The residents were put in the front row and given Greenon swag poms to help cheer on the team.

“The players really saw how their impact touched the residents and look forward to continuing to build relationships with those residents,” Beekman said.

Winter sports teams are gearing up for the season, and they have been brainstorming new opportunities such as peer mentor programs.