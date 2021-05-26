Greenon schools to host final walkthroughs of high school, Indian Valley

Greenon Local Schools will host final walkthroughs for Greenon High School and Indian Valley alumni and community members.
Community members and alumni are invited to “stroll the halls” of the two schools one last time as the district prepares to open the new K-12 campus this fall, according to a release from the district.
A final walkthrough of Indian Valley will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and the final walkthrough of Greenon High School will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.
“While we are very excited for the bright new future ahead in our new building, the memories that have been made at Greenon High School and Indian Valley are cherished throughout our community and beyond,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “We look forward to welcoming alumni and community members back to the buildings one last time and providing an opportunity for everyone to say goodbye to these facilities that have served our community well for decades.”
The community can take a self-guided tour through the buildings, the release stated. Masks must be worn while inside the facility during the Indian Valley walkthrough, but are optional during the Greenon High School walkthrough. Social distancing is still encouraged at both walkthroughs.
Both schools will be demolished over the summer. Abatement at Indian Valley will begin June 1 and demolition will begin around June 8.
Teachers from Indian Valley began moving their items into the new building on May 19.
Abatement and demolition at Greenon High School has not been scheduled as it will continue to be used during the summer for student activities until the new building opens, the release stated.
The athletic facilities will remain at the high school site when the new building opens, with an activity shuttle offering transportation for students from the new building to the athletic complex.
All students in the district will be moved into the new school in September. The new school will be located at the northeastern corner of Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road and is being built on the current site of Indian Valley Intermediate School.