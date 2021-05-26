Greenon schools to host final walkthroughs of high school, Indian Valley

Both schools will be demolished over the summer. Abatement at Indian Valley will begin June 1 and demolition will begin around June 8.

Teachers from Indian Valley began moving their items into the new building on May 19.

Abatement and demolition at Greenon High School has not been scheduled as it will continue to be used during the summer for student activities until the new building opens, the release stated.

The athletic facilities will remain at the high school site when the new building opens, with an activity shuttle offering transportation for students from the new building to the athletic complex.

All students in the district will be moved into the new school in September. The new school will be located at the northeastern corner of Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road and is being built on the current site of Indian Valley Intermediate School.