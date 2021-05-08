Greenon schools hire Roger Taylor as new dean of students, athletic director

Being selected by a hiring committee that included administrators, teachers, coaches and parents, Taylor will fill the position that was vacated by the resignation of Kevin Finch, the release stated. The school board will vote on May 20 on a recommendation to hire Taylor to a three-year contract beginning Aug. 1, at a salary of $87,100.

Taylor, who has served as the supervisor of Special Education at the West Clermont Local School District since 2019, has worked as principal and assistant principal at the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District for five years, where he also assisted with daily athletic operations; as director of operations and transportation at the Western Brown Local School District in 2012; and as an intervention specialist in 2009 at the same district, the release stated.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Education from Shawnee State University and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Dayton.