Greenon schools hire Roger Taylor as new dean of students, athletic director

The Greenon Local School District has hired a new dean of students and athletic director.
Roger Taylor, an experienced administrator, is a licensed intervention specialist, principal, school business manager and superintendent, according to a release from the district.
“Mr. Taylor has a passion for student success on and off the field that will be a tremendous asset to our student athletes as the athletic director and dean of students of the Greenon Knights,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “With a variety of administrative experience and a commitment to student-centered decision-making, we look forward to the energy and enthusiasm Roger will bring to his new position.”
As the athletic director, Taylor will oversee the athletic programs, which include 16 programs and more than 300 student athletes, the release stated.
“I am grateful that district leadership and the search committee selected me to lead athletics in a community that is both rich in tradition and committed to an even more successful future. I have great expectations for myself, our student-athletes, coaches, and school staff. I look forward to meeting and working with our alumni, boosters, and youth organizations. We are extraordinarily fortunate to have new facilities beginning in 2021-22. We have every reason to be competitive in the Ohio Heritage Conference for years to come. Together, we can create great experiences for our kids.”
Being selected by a hiring committee that included administrators, teachers, coaches and parents, Taylor will fill the position that was vacated by the resignation of Kevin Finch, the release stated. The school board will vote on May 20 on a recommendation to hire Taylor to a three-year contract beginning Aug. 1, at a salary of $87,100.
Taylor, who has served as the supervisor of Special Education at the West Clermont Local School District since 2019, has worked as principal and assistant principal at the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District for five years, where he also assisted with daily athletic operations; as director of operations and transportation at the Western Brown Local School District in 2012; and as an intervention specialist in 2009 at the same district, the release stated.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in Education from Shawnee State University and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Dayton.