Greenon proposes school levy for new transportation garage, multipurpose room

Greenon Local School District has proposed a permanent improvement tax levy to appear on the November ballot.

The proposed 1.99-mill tax levy will fund the construction of a new transportation garage and multipurpose room at the current Greenon athletic facility.

The estimated cost for the new garage is $2.1 million, and funds from the levy will also be used to add a multipurpose room at the athletic facility, which will serve multiple sports teams and community organizations, plus provide space for various activities and events.

According to Treasurer Garth Whitaker, the levy would generate $746,518 annually for a five-year period and cost a taxpayer $70 a year per $100,000 in appraised property value.

“(The garage) will serve our maintenance, operations and transportation departments, which provide critical services for our students and staff ... The multipurpose room) will serve as a useful and practical asset for our sports teams and the wider community, providing greater access,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “We understand the financial commitment these projects require from our community, and we are committed to providing transparency and accountability throughout the process.”

Greenon voters in 2017 approved a bond issue to pay the local share of a $50 million K-12 school. The state paid about $14.6 million for the $50 million school, which opened in September of 2021.

The school is located on the northeast corner of Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road, at the former site of Indian Valley Intermediate School.

The board will move forward with voting on a resolution to place the new permanent improvement levy on the Nov. 5 ballot.

“The board would like to encourage community members to attend scheduled board meetings to ask questions and to hear more detailed information about the projects and their relevance to the board’s desires to improve these areas of district operations,” officials said.

For information on upcoming public meetings and about the proposed levy, visit district’s website at www.greenonschools.org or call 937-864-1202.

