Greenon High School to host traditional, modified 2021 graduation today

Greenon High School will host a traditional graduation ceremony with modifications at 6 p.m. tonight at the Greenon stadium. If the ceremony is postponed due to weather, graduation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at at the stadium.

Graduates will sit socially distanced on the game field, facing South Tecumseh Road, while staff and the band, who will perform, will sit socially distanced towards the west end of the field. Administrators and the school board will sit on the stage in front of the graduates.