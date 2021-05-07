Greenon High School to host traditional, modified 2021 graduation today

Greenon Local Schools will be the first district in Clark County to host their 2021 graduation ceremony.
Greenon High School will host a traditional graduation ceremony with modifications at 6 p.m. tonight at the Greenon stadium. If the ceremony is postponed due to weather, graduation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at at the stadium.
Graduates will sit socially distanced on the game field, facing South Tecumseh Road, while staff and the band, who will perform, will sit socially distanced towards the west end of the field. Administrators and the school board will sit on the stage in front of the graduates.
Each graduate can have up to nine guests, who will sit together in either the home or visiting bleachers, socially distanced from other groups.
Masks will be required at all times, and graduates will receive a class of 2021 mask for the ceremony when they arrive.
The graduation will also be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Other schools in Clark and Champaign counties are also planning to host their graduation ceremonies in May and June.
Most schools will host their graduation ceremony outside to allow for more space and guests. All schools will be following health and safety protocols, such as masks, social distancing and capacity standards.
Graduation dates, times and locations
Clark County:
Clark-Shawnee - May 28, 7 p.m. at the Dave Long Memorial Football Stadium.
Global Impact STEM Academy - June 1, 6 p.m. in Veterans Park.
Kenton Ridge - May 25, 7 p.m. at the Richard L. Phillips Field.
Northeastern - May 26, 7 p.m. at the stadium.
Northwestern - May 28, 7 p.m. at Taylor Field.
Southeastern - May 29 at the football field, time to be determined.
Springfield - May 29, 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. at the stadium.
Tecumseh - June 4, 7:30 p.m. at the Spitzer Stadium.
Champaign County:
Graham - May 27, time and location to be determined.
Mechanicsburg - June 6 at 2 p.m., outside location to be determined.
Triad - June 6, 2 p.m. at the football stadium.
Urbana - May 29, 7:30 p.m. at the football field.