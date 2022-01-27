Former Clark-Shawnee elementary buildings to be demolished in coming months

Possum and Reid will be abated and demolished, and Rockway was auctioned off and sold to Exponential Genomics, Inc., for $394,000, according to Anthony.

Exponential Genomics (Xenomics) bought the former Rockway building to repurpose it as an innovative research and development facility. The company is an innovative technology company that tackles complex sustainability issues that address feeding, fueling and healing society, according to David Preiner, CEO of Exponential Genomics. It’s based in Rhode Island but seeking to expand in the Springfield Twp. area.

Clark-Shawnee held a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2018 to kick off construction of their $52 million pre-K through sixth grade school building. Voters approved a $37 million bond issue in August 2017 to build a new elementary school and renovate the middle/high school. The bond issue was for 5.3 mills for 37 years and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home a little more than $15 a month. The state covered about 30%, or $15 million, of the cost of the project.