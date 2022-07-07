Greenon Elementary School principal dies unexpectedly

Greenon Local School District’s elementary principal died unexpectedly Tuesday night.
Jake Fitzgerald became the new Greenon Elementary principal last fall when the new school building opened.
“Although Mr. Fitzgerald had only been with our district for one year, he had made a deep impact on our schools, staff, students, and families, and built great relationships with so many people during his time here,” said Greenon Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “He will be missed for so many reasons, but especially for the kind and joyful way he interacted with everyone from the kids to the families to the staff.”
Before joining the Greenon district, Fitzgerald was the assistant principal of Greenville Elementary in 2020 and began his education career in 2014 as a third-grade teacher at Concord Elementary in Troy.
There is no additional information at this time and the district asks for privacy for the Fitzgerald family.
