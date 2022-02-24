Greater Springfield partnership honors years of economic redevelopment, local businesses and community leaders

In addition, Chris Schutte, vice president of destination marketing and communications for the partnership, said that the local tourism industry is starting to show signs of rebounding after taking a hit early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

Traditional local tourist attractions have resumed, and more people are coming back to attend various events. In addition, contributors to local travel such as business trips have picked up again.

Local hotel occupancy rates have increased since dropping in 2020, and that trend is likely to continue further into 2022.

The event also saw a number of businesses, community leaders and organizations being recognized for their local contributions.

That included the Springfield Masonic Community being recognized as the Business of the Year, Fire Manufacturing Innovations LLC being recognized as Small Business of the Year, Winan’s Chocolates & Coffee as Restaurant/Retailer of the Year and Kes Harris Trucking as Minority Owned Business of the Year.

Explore Ohio Supreme Court orders redistricting commission members to contempt hearing

In addition, the Clark County Combined Health District was honored with the Community Impact Award for its work navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

Caption Jim Lagos was honored Wednesday night for decades of service dedicated to the redevelopment of Springfield and support to its local business community. Hasan Karim, Staff Caption Jim Lagos was honored Wednesday night for decades of service dedicated to the redevelopment of Springfield and support to its local business community. Hasan Karim, Staff

The Richard L. Kuss Lifetime Community Achievement Award went to Jim Lagos for his role in supporting economic development in downtown Springfield and leading the vision of a rebirth of the downtown.

That award is reserved for individuals that have let their mark in local business and community endeavors.

“Jim has been involved in the Greater Springfield Partnership for almost 50 years, and was one of the first pioneers to invest in the revitalization of our downtown,” said Mike McDorman, the president and CEO of the partnership.