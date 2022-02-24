Greater Springfield partnership honors years of economic redevelopment, local businesses and community leaders

Economic development efforts over the past year led to the creation of 8,500 jobs in the the area, the Greater Springfield Partnership announced during its annual meeting Wednesday.
Dozens attended the event, which celebrated local business leaders, years of economic development as well as community organizations that have an impact on the local workforce.
In addition to job growth in 2021, there’s been a number of companies in recent years that have established a presence in the area, and as a result have brought investment and increased employment. However, 75% of job creation seen in the past decade have been by preexisting employers in Clark County, Horton Hobbs, vice president of economic development for the Greater Springfield Partnership. told the audience.
In addition, Chris Schutte, vice president of destination marketing and communications for the partnership, said that the local tourism industry is starting to show signs of rebounding after taking a hit early on in the coronavirus pandemic.
Traditional local tourist attractions have resumed, and more people are coming back to attend various events. In addition, contributors to local travel such as business trips have picked up again.
Local hotel occupancy rates have increased since dropping in 2020, and that trend is likely to continue further into 2022.
The event also saw a number of businesses, community leaders and organizations being recognized for their local contributions.
That included the Springfield Masonic Community being recognized as the Business of the Year, Fire Manufacturing Innovations LLC being recognized as Small Business of the Year, Winan’s Chocolates & Coffee as Restaurant/Retailer of the Year and Kes Harris Trucking as Minority Owned Business of the Year.
In addition, the Clark County Combined Health District was honored with the Community Impact Award for its work navigating the coronavirus pandemic.
The Richard L. Kuss Lifetime Community Achievement Award went to Jim Lagos for his role in supporting economic development in downtown Springfield and leading the vision of a rebirth of the downtown.
That award is reserved for individuals that have let their mark in local business and community endeavors.
“Jim has been involved in the Greater Springfield Partnership for almost 50 years, and was one of the first pioneers to invest in the revitalization of our downtown,” said Mike McDorman, the president and CEO of the partnership.
