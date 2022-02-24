Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Greater Springfield partnership honors years of economic redevelopment, local businesses and community leaders

Mike McDorman, president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership, is joined on stage by members of the local economic development team as they share their work with the community during an event Wednesday evening. Hasan Karim, Staff

caption arrowCaption
Mike McDorman, president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership, is joined on stage by members of the local economic development team as they share their work with the community during an event Wednesday evening. Hasan Karim, Staff

News
By Hasan Karim
36 minutes ago

Economic development efforts over the past year led to the creation of 8,500 jobs in the the area, the Greater Springfield Partnership announced during its annual meeting Wednesday.

Dozens attended the event, which celebrated local business leaders, years of economic development as well as community organizations that have an impact on the local workforce.

In addition to job growth in 2021, there’s been a number of companies in recent years that have established a presence in the area, and as a result have brought investment and increased employment. However, 75% of job creation seen in the past decade have been by preexisting employers in Clark County, Horton Hobbs, vice president of economic development for the Greater Springfield Partnership. told the audience.

ExploreRussian invasion of Ukraine: What Ohio lawmakers are saying
caption arrowCaption
Dozens gathered for the Greater Springfield Partnership's annual meeting that honored local businesses and community leaders and organizations. Hasan Karim, Staff

Dozens gathered for the Greater Springfield Partnership's annual meeting that honored local businesses and community leaders and organizations. Hasan Karim, Staff

caption arrowCaption
Dozens gathered for the Greater Springfield Partnership's annual meeting that honored local businesses and community leaders and organizations. Hasan Karim, Staff

In addition, Chris Schutte, vice president of destination marketing and communications for the partnership, said that the local tourism industry is starting to show signs of rebounding after taking a hit early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

Traditional local tourist attractions have resumed, and more people are coming back to attend various events. In addition, contributors to local travel such as business trips have picked up again.

Local hotel occupancy rates have increased since dropping in 2020, and that trend is likely to continue further into 2022.

The event also saw a number of businesses, community leaders and organizations being recognized for their local contributions.

That included the Springfield Masonic Community being recognized as the Business of the Year, Fire Manufacturing Innovations LLC being recognized as Small Business of the Year, Winan’s Chocolates & Coffee as Restaurant/Retailer of the Year and Kes Harris Trucking as Minority Owned Business of the Year.

ExploreOhio Supreme Court orders redistricting commission members to contempt hearing

In addition, the Clark County Combined Health District was honored with the Community Impact Award for its work navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

caption arrowCaption
Jim Lagos was honored Wednesday night for decades of service dedicated to the redevelopment of Springfield and support to its local business community. Hasan Karim, Staff

Jim Lagos was honored Wednesday night for decades of service dedicated to the redevelopment of Springfield and support to its local business community. Hasan Karim, Staff

caption arrowCaption
Jim Lagos was honored Wednesday night for decades of service dedicated to the redevelopment of Springfield and support to its local business community. Hasan Karim, Staff

The Richard L. Kuss Lifetime Community Achievement Award went to Jim Lagos for his role in supporting economic development in downtown Springfield and leading the vision of a rebirth of the downtown.

That award is reserved for individuals that have let their mark in local business and community endeavors.

“Jim has been involved in the Greater Springfield Partnership for almost 50 years, and was one of the first pioneers to invest in the revitalization of our downtown,” said Mike McDorman, the president and CEO of the partnership.

In Other News
1
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Site of proposed housing development in New Carlisle already sold
5
Silfex sees more than 500 employees at its Springfield location, plans...

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top