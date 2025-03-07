Greater Springfield Partnership honors O.S. Kelly, Sheehan Brothers with awards

Each year, the Partnership honors a Springfield native with inclusion into the “Springfield Hall of Honor,” also known as the “Big Dreamers.” The honoree is remembered with a special banner than hangs in the Commerce Pointe Atrium along with luminaries such as Asa Bushnell, Caro Bayley Bosca, John Legend, William Whiteley, Lillian Gish, A.B. Graham, Johnny Lytle, Gov. Mike DeWine and others.

This year, industrialist (Oliver) O.S. Kelly. was chosen as the Big Dreamer Banner Recipient.

Kelly, who was raised on a farm in Clark County, became “one of Springfield’s most respected local businessmen and benefactors of his age.”

“A skilled carpenter, he made his fortune building housing for miners during the California gold rush. Upon returning to the area he entered into a partnership with William Whitely and Jerome Fassler to produce agricultural machines, such as the famed Champion Reaper,” Schutte said.

After leaving the company in 1881, he built Kelly’s Arcade and Hotel. He then purchased the Rinehart, Ballard & Co. threshing machine works and renamed it the Springfield Engine and Threshing Co., later expanding to Kelly Springfield that led to Buffalo Springfield Road Roller Co., Kelly Trucks, Kelly Springfield Tires, as well as the O.S. Kelly Co., where he manufactured threshers, engines and piano plates, according to John Landess, who presented the award.

“Which we still see today as one of the oldest businesses in town making piano plates for Steinway & Sons,” Landess said.

Kelly also served as a city councilman, a trustee for the city’s first water works, was a longtime member of the Ferncliff Cemetery board, was mayor from 1887-89 and led the construction of the City Building and Market across from his Arcade and Hotel, and donated funds for the 44-foot fountain that’s between the two buildings.

Sheehan Brothers Vending was named Business of the Year “in recognition of their multi-generational longevity and recent expansion into Northern Kentucky.”

“Sheehan Brothers Vending has been a part of the fabric of Springfield for decades,” said Greater Springfield Partnership President & CEO Mike McDorman. “What started out as two brothers trying to fulfill a need in the community has turned into a family juggernaut.”

Patrick Sheehan, president of Sheehan Brothers, which has been in business for 70 years, thanked the Greater Springfield Partnership.

“They’ve been such a great group of individuals that has helped me both personally and professionally develop as a human and has really been a great asset to Sheehan Brothers,” he said.

The other honorees included Ed Leventhal with the Richard L. Kuss Lifetime Community Achievement Award, the Wilson Sheehan Foundation with the Community Impact Award, Kapp Construction as Small Business of the Year, Lynne Willis as Ambassador of the Year, and Eric Schissler as Safety Leader of the Year.

The event also featured a community leader panel discussion, moderated by Jim Lagos, that featured Jamie McGregor, CEO of McGregor Metal; Rob Rue, mayor of Springfield and president and general manager/owner of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory; and Melanie Wilt, Clark County commissioner and founder & chief experience officer of Shift-ology Communication.