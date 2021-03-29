Grants to help Springfield combat homelessness and provide housing

That money is slated to be allocated to the city and its partners during this fiscal year.

Money from the Emergency Solutions grant will be used to combat homelessness in the community, which spiked last year in part due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, said Jackie Sudhoff with the City of Springfield.

Two organizations in Springfield are eligible for that funding, including the Interfaith Hospitality Network, which provides services to the homeless, and Project Woman, a domestic violence and sexual assault survivor service provider.

More than $500,000 from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program could go towards projects that aim to build more affordable housing in the area.

One of those projects is by Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield that aims to build additional affordable senior housing.

Another is by the Interfaith Hospitality Network that aims to add more safe permanent housing options in an effort to help combat homelessness.

Both projects have applied for tax credits this year through the Ohio Housing Financing agency, said Sudhoff.

Some of that program money could be used to help offer down payment assistance to first time home buyers in the city.

The largest amount of HUD funding to Springfield will be coming in the form of Community Development Block grants.

“The Community Development Block Grant Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons,” said a recent news release from HUD

Sudhoff said the City of Springfield will open up applications this year to allow community organizations to access that grant money.