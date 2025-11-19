Grand Illumination to lead off Holiday in the City celebrations Nov. 28

Grand Illumination and Holiday in the City are presented by the Greater Springfield Partnership.

“We are super excited to bring back the Ferris wheel and introduce the mini Himalayan roller coaster for kids,” said Kristina Jarrell, downtown events programmer.

Things get off to a skating start with the outdoor Greater Springfield Partnership ice-skating rink opening for the season. Ice skating costs $5 and includes skate rental.

If you’d rather go in the air, check out Ferris wheel rides or on roll with the Himalayan roller coaster. Those rides are free.

At 6 p.m., a parade will begin, ending with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus to the tree where he will lead the official illumination at approximately 6:30 p.m.

That’s just the start of the show as a drone show with choreographed lights will brighten the area and firecrackers will add to the festivities around 7 p.m.

Santa will be at the Heritage Center of Clark County beginning at 5:30 p.m. before taking a break and to meet kids and hear their wish lists on the second floor of the Hellmuth Rotating Gallery after the illumination until 8:30 p.m.

It will be the first chance for visitors to enjoy the Heritage Center’s Enchanted Forest in several years, with lights, decorated trees and a special seasonal spirit.

The illumination event will also have food trucks with various treats available. Food trucks, ice skating and the ides will operate from 5-8:30 p.m.

Handicap accessible parking will be available at WesBanco, Park National Bank and Richwood Bank downtown locations exclusively from 5:30-6 p.m. and open to the general public for parking after.

Jarrell said to be aware of road closures in the area on Nov. 28 including the south side of Fountain Avenue behind the Clark County Public Library, which will be inaccessible the entire day. West Jefferson to High Street will also be inaccessible from 3-9:30 p.m. that day.

Detailed maps with exact road closures and times will be available prior to the event at www.facebook.com/SpringfieldOhioCVB.

A full schedule for the Grand Illumination and Holiday in the City attractions is also forthcoming. Holiday in the City activities will run through the first week in January.