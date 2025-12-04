GoBus intercity stop to go into former SCAT transfer station downtown

“[It’s] connecting the more rural parts of the state of Ohio to the more urban centers, to the cities,” City Manager Bryan Heck told the Springfield City Commission on Tuesday.

The agreement between the city and Go Bus, operated by Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), is at no cost to the city. It is effective until July 1, 2028 unless terminated earlier, according to city documents.

Heck said the city can get out of the agreement “pretty quickly” if a redevelopment opportunity for the bus stop area comes up.

The transfer station is no longer in use since Springfield switched from fixed bus routes through SCAT to a microtransit system, Field Trips, in July.

The on-demand van service replaced SCAT buses this summer and now sees about 500 rides per day, roughly 200 more than the buses did, city officials said last month. The rides can be called through the Field Trips app or phone call. Those with mobility considerations can pre-book rides for door-to-door service.

There are 16 Field Trips vans, and each has a capacity of up to seven people.

Field Trips replaced SCAT buses after a study found they no longer met the needs of Springfield residents. Less than half a percent of people in the city rode the buses, and there were an average of 4.3 riders per trip, according to city data.

GoBus riders on the Toledo to Cincinnati route will also able to travel directly to Bowling Green, Findlay, Lima, Kenton and Bellefontaine. Passengers will be able to transfer buses to get to plenty of other places like Columbus; Cleveland; Sandusky; Athens; Wheeling, West Virginia; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

GoBus has stops in 39 towns and cities, and last year, the bus operator served more than 129,000 riders. GoBus uses 56-seat motor coaches that are equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom and electric outlets at every seat.

Tickets run from $5 to $30 before taxes or service fees. The service receives federal funds.

The Greyhound bus also has a bus stop in Springfield at Love’s at 1725 Ridge Road.