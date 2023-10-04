Gloria Theatre to offer tenors, Chicago tributes this week

Urbana’s Gloria Theatre will continue establishing itself as one of the area’s rising live entertainment venues with two concerts this week. One of the country’s hottest new tribute acts mashing up opera and rock, The Jersey Tenors, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday for a benefit concert, while Chicago tribute act Brass Transit will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Stars on Stage series.

Tickets for both shows are available. The Gloria is located at 216 S. Main St.

Thursday’s show is in support of the Gloria’s ongoing community effort to support local youths and older adults, according to Staci Weller, Gloria Theatre CEO. The Jersey Tenors fit for several reasons.

“The youth center students will see a broad range of genres because this quartet does it all. Before and after the concert, these world-class vocalists will also devote time to teaching the kids about the world of performing arts and, particularly, the many opportunities to make a living singing,” she said.

Weller said she and lead booker Tim Weller originally looked at The Jersey Tenors for next year but, when they decided to add a concert to our ongoing community outreach, the group was available and snatched them up.

The quartet will perform hits from across the decades including Frank Sinatra, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Kool & the Gang, Bon Jovi and even the opera “Figaro.” Tickets for The Jersey Tenors cost $27-47 and are available at gloriatheatre.org or at the Gloria box office.

For this first season of Stars on Stage, Brass Transit was the first act booked because of their broad appeal, Weller said.

“It’s really cool that so many millennials have become fans of ‘70s rock and roll and, of course, the boomers are always ready to relive Chicago’s glory days,” she said. “As one of the premier cover bands for Chicago, we knew Brass Transit would draw a big crowd with their big show and their impeccable tribute to this musical legacy.”

Brass Transit is an eight-piece band that plays Chicago’s biggest hits including “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4″ and “You’re the Inspiration.” Tickets are $37-57.

Stars on Stage won’t have a concert in November, but will round out its first season Dec. 8-9 with two shows by Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s “Jazzy Little Christmas Tour.”

“Presenting two concerts in three nights is a challenge, but we can handle it and we hope people take advantage of the opportunity to see these awesome shows,” Weller said. “With our Stars on Stage Concert Series, our objective is to offer world-class entertainment to the region through a variety of genres, and we plan to expand the series in the future.”

For more information, go to gloriatheatre.org/.